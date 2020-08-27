Operator forum unveils 5G MEC specs - Mobile World Live

The 5G Future Forum delivered on a promise to release its first set of specifications this month, unveiling a pair of documents outlining technical requirements for interoperable multi-access edge computing (MEC) deployments.

An MEC Computing Services Integration specification provides a framework for integrating cloud infrastructure into telecom networks and sites. And an Exposure and Experience Management API specification defines how operators can make their 5G and MEC APIs available to external developers.

Jeon Hong-beom, chief DX officer at South Korean operator KT, stated the documents offer “a practical approach to put MEC solutions into the market”.

Vodafone Group CTO Johan Wibergh added greater interoperability will help “shorten the time it takes to develop new services using these technologies and make them available to many more customers over a wider geographical area”.

Verizon, Vodafone, America Movil, KT, Rogers Communications and Telstra formed the 5G Future Forum in January.