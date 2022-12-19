 KT, Neubility forge robot partnership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT, Neubility forge robot partnership

19 DEC 2022

Korea-based KT and Neubility agreed to conduct joint research on outdoor autonomous robots, with the aim of commercialising the technology across various sectors and working to ease regulatory hurdles.

As part of the agreement, KT will develop a robot integration platform powered by its 5G network.

In a statement, head of KT’s AI robot business Lee Sang-ho (pictured, front left) noted the pair will collaborate to bring self-driving robot services to outdoor spaces, expanding the market beyond homes and buildings.

Neubility, a start-up set up in 2017, develops hardware and software for self-driving robots guided by cameras, instead of more commonly used Lidar (light detecting and ranging) technology. It offers clients a robot as a service API kit.

Since 2021, KT launched a number of robots designed to perform basis services at hotels, restaurants and hospitals. The units run on its in-house developed integration platform.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT continues run of ARPU gains

KT develops private 5G network testbed

Mobile, enterprise fuel KT, SKT growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association