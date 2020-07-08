 Korean operators hit with record fine for 5G subsidies - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korean operators hit with record fine for 5G subsidies

08 JUL 2020

South Korea levied a record KRW51.2 billion ($42.8 million) fine on operators for continued subsidy regulation breaches, this time relating to building their 5G user base, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) imposed the largest penalty of KRW22.3 billion on market leader SK Telecom, with KT fined KRW15.4 billion and LG Uplus KRW13.5 billion, the news agency stated.

It reportedly took action following an investigation on handset subsidies offered to 5G subscribers between April 2019 and August 2019.

In early 2018, the operators were fined a combined KRW50.6 billion for illegal handset subsidies. They were also penalised multiple times between 2014 and 2016 for ignoring a KRW330,000 handset subsidy cap.

Last month the Ministry of Science ICT and Future Planning began assessing the quality of 5G services available following complaints and contract cancellations.

The operators launched non-standalone 5G service in early April 2019 and had a combined 5.89 million subscribers by end-March.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT throws weight behind Korea Covid recovery plan

GSMA highlights role of connectivity in Covid recovery

Far EasTone woos subscribers with 5G tariffs, content
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association