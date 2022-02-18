 Korea delays 5G spectrum auction - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Korea delays 5G spectrum auction

18 FEB 2022

South Korea’s government pushed pack a spectrum auction planned for this month after failing to reach an agreement with mobile operators on which freqencies to sell, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Ministry of Science and Technology representative told the news service the auction was delayed without revealing a new date.

SK Telecom (SKT) and KT had cried foul over plans to auction 20MHz of 3.4GHz spectrum following a request by LG Uplus. The allocation suits the operator’s holdings of 80MHz in the 3.4GHz to 3.5GHz range and would be more costly for its rivals to deploy.

Last month, SKT asked the ministry to allocate 40MHz of spectrum in frequencies above 3.7GHz in a move to acquire adjacent bands to optimise its network.

Yonhap News Agency wrote the ministry has not made a decision on holding a separate auction for the requested spectrum.

SKT and KT each hold 100MHz of mid-band spectrum in the 3.6GHz to 3.7GHz and 3.5GHz to 3.6GHz ranges, respectively.

All three operators have also launched limited 5G services using mmWave.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

