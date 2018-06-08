KDDI, Hitachi partner to simplify IoT connectivity

KDDI, the second-largest mobile player in Japan, and electronics giant Hitachi announced they are linking their respective IoT platforms to simplify global connection management.

The partnership links KDDI’s IoT Worldwide Architecture, which provides services ranging from IoT connectivity to data analysis, with Hitachi’s Lumada, an open and adaptable architecture designed to simplify connections to a wide range of other IoT platforms and applications in various industries.

In a statement, the companies said they will help global corporations drive business transformation and new revenue streams through a broad range of collaborative efforts.

KDDI is developing a global communications platform it said will enable worldwide connectivity between vehicles, industrial machinery and a range of other “things” despite country-by-country differences in telecoms connectivity standards.

To build the platform, KDDI said it uses Hitachi’s technology to enable centralised IoT connection management for operators around the world to plug into the system.

The companies said they plan to test the management applications of the joint architecture to create new value from the vast and diverse data gathered from plants and equipment in a wide range of fields.

KDDI said the partnership is a part of a broader effort to accelerate the promotion of worldwide IoT business deployment.