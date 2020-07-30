Indosat revenue climbs on strong ARPU gains - Mobile World Live

Indosat Ooredoo recorded double-digit mobile revenue growth in H1, as rising uptake of 4G plans boosted ARPU and subscriber numbers remained stable.

Net loss, however, widened to IDR431 billion ($29.5 million) from IDR332 trillion in the same period in 2019, due to a corporate restructuring and increased costs related to lease liabilities. Overall revenue increased 9.4 per cent year-on-year to IDR13.5 trillion.

Ahmad Al-Neama, CEO and president director (pictured), said the H1 results showed the company maintained growth momentum and delivered a solid performance. Despite disruption caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the company remained on track with a turnaround plan and accelerated digital initiatives, he noted.

He said it implemented ways for employees to work remotely wherever possible: “This shift to online lifestyles is likely to be long lasting, and Indosat remains fully committed to supporting Indonesia’s digital agenda, which we expect to be a vital driver of the country’s economic growth as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Mobile turnover grew 11.8 per cent to IDR11.1 trillion, while subscriber numbers of 57.2 million were flat (0.9 per cent up). It didn’t disclose 4G customer details, but COO Vikram Sinha said on an earnings call growth in these users was the main driver of ARPU and was linked to improved LTE coverage.

Blended ARPU rose 12.5 per cent to IDR31,400 and data traffic jumped 61 per cent.

Capex declined 22.4 per cent to IDR3.26 billion and 4G base station numbers increased 27,900 to 52,800.