Indonesia taxes more web companies - Mobile World Live

 Indonesia taxes more web companies
HomeAsiaNews

Indonesia taxes more web companies

09 SEP 2020

Indonesia expanded a push to tax internet companies, Reuters reported, with Twitter one of 12 additional companies targeted as the nation joined a growing list of countries seeking income from the sector.

Zoom, LinkedIn and Skype were also included in the latest push, which expands on a list of non-domestic companies Indonesia imposed tax rules on in July.

The tax applies to non-domiciled companies generating online sales of more than IDR600 million ($40,548) per annum.

It requires these businesses to impose a 10 per cent value-added tax on customers, with the latest companies due to implement the move on 1 October.

Google, Facebook and Amazon Web Services were included in the first wave of taxation, The Jakarta Post reported.

Australia previously also moved to tax the e-commerce sector, imposing a 10 per cent goods and services levy on the sale of goods to consumers by non-resident companies.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

