Indonesia taxes more web companies - Mobile World Live

Indonesia expanded a push to tax internet companies, Reuters reported, with Twitter one of 12 additional companies targeted as the nation joined a growing list of countries seeking income from the sector.

Zoom, LinkedIn and Skype were also included in the latest push, which expands on a list of non-domestic companies Indonesia imposed tax rules on in July.

The tax applies to non-domiciled companies generating online sales of more than IDR600 million ($40,548) per annum.

It requires these businesses to impose a 10 per cent value-added tax on customers, with the latest companies due to implement the move on 1 October.

Google, Facebook and Amazon Web Services were included in the first wave of taxation, The Jakarta Post reported.

Australia previously also moved to tax the e-commerce sector, imposing a 10 per cent goods and services levy on the sale of goods to consumers by non-resident companies.