Globe speeds Luzon tower installations

Philippines-based Globe Telecom hailed growth in tower additions after deploying 1,080 in the first nine months of the year, more than half of which were installed in the country’s most congested areas on Luzon island.

Joel Agustin, SVP for programme delivery for the Network Technical Group, stated the installations will ease the burden on existing towers, with the fresh towers and LTE upgrades on current infrastructure setting Globe Telecom up to meet demand for better connectivity.

Globe Telecom’s tower deployments in the opening nine months were up 82 per cent year-on-year, with 340 sites deployed in Metro Manila and 230 in North Luzon. More than 100 towers were installed in South Visayas and Mindanao.

The operator also added 73 in-building systems to improve indoor coverage.

It also upgraded 8,175 mobile sites and installed 1,906 5G sites nationwide.

“We are very optimistic in sustaining the momentum because more cell towers simply mean better call, text and data browsing experience for our customers,” Agustin noted.