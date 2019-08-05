 Globe profit flat despite robust subscriber growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe profit flat despite robust subscriber growth

05 AUG 2019

Globe Telecom, the largest mobile operator in the Philippines by subscribers, saw mobile revenue growth slow in the second quarter of 2019 despite strong gains in both prepaid and post-paid subscribers, as its profit rose marginally year-on-year.

The operator’s net income inched up 0.5 per cent year-on-year to PHP5.32 billion ($103 million), while service revenue increased 12.4 per cent to PHP36.9 billion.

Mobile turnover growth slowed to 4.1 per cent the April to June period to PHP27.7 billion (down from an 11 per cent increase in Q1), with robust growth in mobile data (up 35 per cent) offsetting sharp declines in voice (down 23 per cent) and SMS (down 29 per cent). Mobile data accounted for 47 per cent of total revenue.

Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO, said in a statement: “We are pleased with the company’s robust performance and that we are on track with our strategic objectives for this year. We will continue to invest in our 4G network to enhance the customer experience and reinforce our competitive advantage moving forward.”

Home broadband revenue increased 21 per cent year-on-year in the quarter to PHP5.35 billion, as subscriptions (both fixed and fixed-wireless) also rose 21 per cent to 1.8 million at end June.

The operator, with a 57 per cent market share, added 27.8 million mobile subscribers from Q2 2018. Prepaid subs grew 44 per cent to 90.3 million and post-paid increased 6 per cent to 2.6 million.

Globe prepaid ARPU was down 13.5 per cent from the same period a year ago to PHP109, while post-paid dipped 5 per cent to PHP890.

Overall capex in the first six months of 2019 totalled PHP19 billion (down from 22.9 billion in the January to June 2018 period), with the budget for the full year set at PHP43.3 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT stakes claim to 5G leadership

Telenor chief content with Q2 performance

Globe Telecom readies FWA 5G service
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association