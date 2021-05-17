 Globe asseses satellite internet options - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Globe asseses satellite internet options

17 MAY 2021

Globe Telecom outlined efforts to use satellite technologies to connect rural areas where wired services aren’t available as part of an effort to deliver nationwide internet access.

In a statement, the head of Globe Telecom’s broadband business explained satellite was a promising model with particular benefits in rural areas.

Darius Delgado noted rural areas tend to have little “household density”, posing challenges to the rollout of wired services.

The Philippines-based operator revealed it held discussions with suppliers of alternative broadband technologies using low and high-orbit satellites.

It acknowledged the overall cost structure of building sites anchored on satellite services is a limitation, noting prices need to come down to be financially viable for serving the masses.

Delgado argued speed is not the only factor in providing a good customer experience: “It’s really about having something relevant that we can serve up reliably to address customer needs.”

The operator more than doubled its mobile site deployments in Q1 to 318, and upgraded more than 7,000 sites to LTE.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

