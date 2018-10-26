Fujitsu, Ericsson forge 5G base station partnership

Tokyo-based Fujitsu will partner with Ericsson to develop 5G base stations, giving the Sweden-based vendor a stronger footprint in the challenging Japanese market.

The two companies today announced an agreement to deliver end-to-end 5G network and related services under a strategic partnership, with Fujitsu’s expertise in miniaturisation and energy savings complementing Ericsson’s strong international sales channels.

Initially, they will provide systems for the Japanese market and then expand their collaboration to other customers globally.

Fredrik Jejdling, head of networks at Ericsson, said in a statement Fujitsu is “an excellent partner to accelerate” its development in Japan.

Tango Matsumoto, head of Fujitsu’s network business group, said: “From mobile broadband, expected to be the first widespread use case of 5G, to IoT and beyond, this partnership holds out the promise of exciting new business opportunities.”

Expanded access

Fujitsu, which focuses solely on the Japanese market, reportedly has less than a 1 per cent share of global base station market. The deal with Ericsson will give it easier access to overseas markets.

Data from IHS Markit showed the Sweden-based vendor held a 27 per cent share (see chart, right, click to enlarge) of the mobile infrastructure market in 2017.

Details of the potential deal between Fujitsu and Ericsson come two days after Samsung announced it is working with NEC to strengthen their next-generation business portfolio, including 5G.

In a statement, Samsung said: “The partnership brings together the best-in-class technology and expertise in 5G, merging NEC and Samsung’s leadership in 5G and IT solutions. It also provides mobile carriers with flexible 5G solutions that are localised for each region with customised services to meet mobile carriers’ demands efficiently.”