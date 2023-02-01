Dtac top-line hit by ARPU decline

Thailand-based dtac booked lower revenue in the final quarter of 2022, with intense price competition putting downward pressure on ARPU and post-paid sales.

Net profit jumped more than fourfold year-on-year to THB901 million ($27.4 million) due to gains from a THB110 million insurance settlement, a drop in depreciation costs and a THB430 million asset write-off in Q4 2021.

Service revenue declined 1.4 per cent to THB14.1 billion, with blended ARPU falling 9.8 per cent to THB221.

The operator noted a decline in post-paid revenue was offset in part by higher prepaid sales from an influx of tourists.

Handset sales fell 27.6 per cent to THB2.5 billion, credited to lower demand from a slow post-Covid-19 (coronavirus) economic recovery.

Dtac added 1.7 million prepaid subscribers to end the year with 15.1 million.

Post-paid users fell 1.4 per cent to 6.1 million.

LTE users topped 14.1 million.

The operator added 6,300 5G base stations in 2022, taking service to all 77 provinces, up from 34 at end-March. It claimed population coverage of 46 per cent.

It launched 5G service in 2021, starting with Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket.