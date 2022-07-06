Dtac teams with IT retailer on e-waste

Thailand-based dtac partnered with IT City to set up electronic waste drop-off points at some of the retailer’s outlets across Bangkok to encourage customers to return used equipment.

In a statement, IT City executive chairman Pichai Neranartkomol explained sales of smartphones and electronic devices through its chain of more than 400 stores nationwide doubled year-on-year during in the first half of 2022.

“When those devices are unwanted or broken and at the end of their useful life, most of them are disposed improperly, leading to environmental challenges to communities and societies in the long-run,” the executive explained.

Neranartkomol added IT City was “pleased to support” dtac’s initiative, which is being hosted in 30 of the retailer’s Bangkok outlets.

Tipayarat Kaewsringarm, chief sales officer at dtac, stated rising device sales creates higher environmental costs.

Dtac explained the partnership with IT City is part of an electronic waste management programme designed “to promote green growth and a circular economy”.