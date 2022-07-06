 Dtac teams with IT retailer on e-waste - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Dtac teams with IT retailer on e-waste

06 JUL 2022

Thailand-based dtac partnered with IT City to set up electronic waste drop-off points at some of the retailer’s outlets across Bangkok to encourage customers to return used equipment.

In a statement, IT City executive chairman Pichai Neranartkomol explained sales of smartphones and electronic devices through its chain of more than 400 stores nationwide doubled year-on-year during in the first half of 2022.

“When those devices are unwanted or broken and at the end of their useful life, most of them are disposed improperly, leading to environmental challenges to communities and societies in the long-run,” the executive explained.

Neranartkomol added IT City was “pleased to support” dtac’s initiative, which is being hosted in 30 of the retailer’s Bangkok outlets.

Tipayarat Kaewsringarm, chief sales officer at dtac, stated rising device sales creates higher environmental costs.

Dtac explained the partnership with IT City is part of an electronic waste management programme designed “to promote green growth and a circular economy”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Dtac applies to raise funds in bond offering

AIS opposes True Corp, dtac tie-up

Dtac focuses on cost-cutting as ARPU slides
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association