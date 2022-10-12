 Docomo unit invests in US-based Sitetracker - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo unit invests in US-based Sitetracker

12 OCT 2022

An NTT Docomo subsidiary invested an undisclosed amount in US-based software provider Sitetracker to support development of tools to streamline infrastructure installation and deployment.

NTT Docomo Ventures stated Sitetracker’s software enables infrastructure companies to manage projects, fixed assets, partner operational status and installations from a single site.

It also allows companies to share data with vendors and contractors to reduce the time spent exchanging information to speed project launches.

The Japanese company explained Sitetracker provides an SaaS service covering installation of infrastructure for telecoms, energy, smart cities and property.

By integrating data across construction projects, companies can estimate the return on investment of the installed infrastructure, it stated.

Sitetracker’s customers include BT Group, KPN and ChargePoint, an electric vehicle charging station operator in the US.

NTT Docomo Ventures explained the Sitetracker charging set-up was gaining traction in the US and Europe, noting a “high affinity” between the software company’s services and parent NTT Docomo Group’s “construction of social infrastructure”.

Last last month, Sitetracker completed a round of equity and debt financing totalling $96 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

