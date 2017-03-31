English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Currency controls delay LeEco bid to acquire Vizio

31 MAR 2017

Chinese content and devices firm LeEco, facing funding problems after rapid growth, enountered difficulties closing a $2 billion deal to acquire US-based TV manufacturer Vizio due to new restrictions on capital transfers out of China.

According to Chinese media reports, the once fast-rising company may have to abandon the deal to buy the largest maker of TVs in the US because of currency controls, but other sources point to LeEco’s funding crunch as the main reason.

A LeEco representative told Caixin the deal is pending regulatory approval. The magazine said LeEco could borrow to fund the deal, which the company said last month was still a “priority”.

The Chinese technology company announced plans to acquire Vizio in July 2016 to give it a footprint in North America from which to sell smart TVs. The deal was previously expected to close in Q4 2016.

In December, the once fast-rising company said it planned to restructure as it shifted its strategy away from rapid expansion. In November founder and CEO Jia Yueting acknowledged the company had been expanding “too fast” and its capital and resources were not keeping pace, following an aggressive move into smartphones, smart TVs and electric cars.

LeEco announced in January it will sell off minority stakes in three of its businesses to real-estate developer Sunac China Holdings to raise CNY15.04 billion ($2.2 billion). Other Chinese investors will contribute an additional CNY1.8 billion, raising LeEco’s funding to CNY16.8 billion.

The company agreed to sell an 8.6 per cent interest in Leshi Internet Information and Technology, its Shenzhen-listed video streaming business, to Sunac for CNY6.04 billion. Sunac will also acquire a 33.5 per cent stake in LeEco’s smart TV subsidiary Leshi Zhixin Electronic Technology for CNY7.95 billion, and a 15 per cent stake in film production and distribution business Le Vision Pictures for CNY1.05 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Coolpad employees held in Huawei infringement probe

LeEco lines up $2.2B in financing through stake sales

China’s LeEco closes in on $1.4B funding
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association