HomeAsiaNews

Circles.Life targets launches in Indonesia and HK

08 MAR 2017

Circles.Life, which launched 4G service in Singapore in May, finalised its regional expansion plans and will partner with operators in Indonesia and Hong Kong to introduce MVNO services later this year.

Rameez Ansar (pictured), Circles.Life co-founder and director, said the MVNO is having discussions with multiple parties after receiving requests from several regional telco players to expand in their markets using its Singapore infrastructure-light model.

Liberty Wireless, a regional MVNO, launched 4G service in May 2016 in the city state under the Circles.Life brand using Singapore’s third largest operator M1’s wireless infrastructure.

To head its international expansion and operations, Circles.Life hired Donald Chan as director of international. Chan was COO for Clifford Capital, a specialist provider of structured finance solutions established with support of the government of Singapore. He also worked for Temasek Holdings and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Ansar said the company is on track to achieve a high single-digit market share in Singapore within a few years.

Expanded data offer
The operator also introduced an expanded data offer giving customers in Singapore 20GB of extra data for SGD20 ($14.20) a month, which it claims is the largest non-contract data plan available for under SGD50.

New subscribers can sign up for the 20GB Data Plus option along with its base non-contract plan of SGD28/month with up to 6GB of mobile data, while current customers on the base plan can add on the 20GB Data Plus option via the CirclesCare app, the operator said. Both options give customers up to 26GB for SGD48/month.

Ansar said it also introduced free caller ID and unlimited WhatsApp access.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

