 Chip, display makers bid to invest $20B in India - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Chip, display makers bid to invest $20B in India

21 FEB 2022

An Indian incentive scheme drew proposals valued at $20.3 billion from five chip and display manufacturers to build production facilities in the country, with the companies seeking $8.3 billion from the government, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology revealed.

The first round of applications included three bids to construct semiconductor factories capable of production using 28nm to 65nm process technology, with a total planned investment of $13.6 billion and a monthly capacity of about 120,000 wafers.

Applications from a joint venture between Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) and India-based Vedanta, IGSS Ventures Singapore and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co are seeking more than $5.6 billion in government backing.

Display makers Vedanta and Elest filed applications to invest $6.7 billion to set up TFT LCD and Amoled display factories, seeking $2.7 billion from the funding pot.

India’s government approved incentives worth INR760 billion ($10.2 billion) in December 2021 to aid the local electronics manufacturing sector.

The ministry cited data forecasting India’s semiconductor market to grow from $15 billion in 2020 to $63 billion by 2026.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association