 China Unicom profit climbs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom profit climbs

31 OCT 2022

China Unicom booked profit growth in the first nine months of 2022, driven by gains across its mobile, cloud and industry internet units.

Net profit grew 21.2 per cent year-on-year to CNY15.7 billion ($2.2 billion), with operating revenue up 8 per cent to CNY264 billion.

Mobile service revenue grew 3.3 per cent to CNY127.4 billion. The operator added 64 million 5G package subscribers, ending September with 201 million.

The number of customers using private 5G networks more than doubled to 2,785 since the beginning of the year.

Cloud revenue grew 142 per cent to CNY26.9 billion and industry internet sales 29.9 per cent to CNY53.2 billion.

IoT revenue grew 35.6 per cent to CNY6.2 billion.

Fixed-line broadband revenue increased 3.9 per cent CNY34.6 billion.

Network, operation and support expenses increased 6.1 per cent to CNY40.9 billion, mainly due to the expansion of its network and related infrastructure.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SmarTone forecasts return to profit growth

Telstra raises outlook for fiscal 2023

China Unicom Beijing taps Huawei for rural 5G boost
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association