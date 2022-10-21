 China Telecom highlights 5G progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom highlights 5G progress

21 OCT 2022

China Telecom booked growth in 5G adoption in Q3 despite Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions in many cities, with more than 64 per cent of its user base now signed up to the next-generation service.

The operator added 95.5 million 5G package subscribers, taking its total to 251 million at end-September. It’s overall user base rose by 20.2 million to 369.7 million.

In an earnings release, chairman and CEO Ke Ruiwen stated China Telecom will continue to promote its cloud and digital transformation strategy to develop as a service-oriented enterprise.

Net profit rose 12 per cent year-on-year to CNY6.3 billion ($869.1 million), and operating revenue grew 7.9 per cent to CNY118.7 billion.

In the opening nine months, mobile service revenue grew 5.6 per cent to CNY148.4 billion, with ARPU of CNY45.50.

Enterprise service sales grew 16.5 per cent to CNY85.6 billion, with revenue from its e-Surfing cloud unit doubling.

Operating expenses rose 9.9 per cent to CNY330.7 billion, attributed to an increase in network operations and support expenses.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Grameenphone gains despite SIM sales ban

TSMC trims Q4 outlook on sliding demand

Foxconn optimistic after record Q3
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association