Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile, Huawei focus on user experience

28 JUN 2018

China Mobile and Huawei jointly launched the Network Experience Index (NEI) designed to promote better user experience through innovative and intelligent data analysis.

The index, launched at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, is a network assessment model which “applies classic indexing theory to quantify the network experience of users”, the companies said in a statement.

They explained the index uses scientific methodology centred on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and big data, aiding operators in making informed business decisions to deliver “a better digital experience to users”.

The companies said they were responding to advanced technologies and a widening range of applications, which means it is increasingly challenging to manage “growing network complexity, large numbers of assessment criteria and a lack of unified standards for assessing user experience”.

The NEI is designed to help to improve user experience, and enable operators to adapt to “the changes and needs in this new era”.

Li Huidi, EVP of China Mobile, said the two companies would work with peers across the industry “to build a partner alliance that is innovation-driven, secure and trusted”, with the goal of setting global standards for network experience.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

