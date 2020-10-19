China escalates trade war with new export curbs - Mobile World Live

China passed a law restricting the export of a broad list of technologies and services, stepping up actions to counter what it sees as abuses of control measures by some countries which threaten its national security and interests, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The restrictions, passed by China’s top legislature the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, are due to come into effect on 1 December.

While not naming any specific country, the law is widely seen as a reaction to curbs imposed by the US on a widening list of Chinese companies including Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co, the nation’s largest chipmaker.

Xinhua News Agency stated restricted items cover military and nuclear equipment, along with other sensitive products and services, and related data. The news agency explained the law will enable China to take reciprocal measures against any country which abuses export-control measures.

China’s government in late August imposed new export restrictions on AI technologies, requiring domestic companies to obtain a licence before supplying certain goods and services.