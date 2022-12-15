 Australia slams tech companies over online child abuse - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia slams tech companies over online child abuse

15 DEC 2022

A study by Australia’s eSafety Commissioner of practices by some of the largest tech companies in the world found they aren’t proactive in detecting child exploitation content in streaming and cloud services.

In a statement, eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant highlighted the inadequate and inconsistent use of technology to detect child abuse material and grooming, and slow response times when it is flagged by users.

Under the country’s new Basic Online Safety Expectations, the internet safety watchdog issued legal notices to seven companies including Apple, Meta and Microsoft, requiring them to answer questions about how they tackle the issue, then compiled responses in a report it will use to raise safety standards.

Inman Grant said the government believes greater transparency will “help lift safety standards and create collective will across the industry to meaningfully address this problem, at scale”.

She insisted “we need to see more meaningful action”.

Wide gaps
The report includes details from Apple and Microsoft that they do not attempt to proactively detect child abuse material stored in their iCloud and OneDrive services or use any technology to detect live-streaming of child sexual abuse in video chats on Skype, Microsoft Teams or FaceTime.

Wide gaps in how quickly companies respond to user reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse on their services were also found. Response times ranged from an average of four minutes from Snap to two days for Microsoft.

Meta Platforms revealed accounts blocked on Facebook are not always banned on Instagram, and when a user is barred from WhatsApp, the information is not shared with the two services.

“This is a significant problem because WhatsApp report they ban 300,000 accounts for child sexual exploitation and abuse material each month: that’s 3.6 million accounts every year,” Inman Grant said.

The companies were given 28 days to respond to the legal notices or risk fines of up to AUD550,000 ($36,960) a day.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia, Telstra mull Digicel Pacific unit buy

Australia regulator bemoans lack of mobile competition

Australia retreats from landmark web news rules
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association