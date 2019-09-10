 Australia talks Huawei ban with India - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia talks Huawei ban with India

10 SEP 2019

Australian cybersecurity officials explained the reasoning behind the country’s ban on the use of 5G equipment from Huawei during high-level meetings in Delhi, setting up a potential conflict between India and China if the vendor is barred from supplying network gear, The Australian Financial Review reported.

India’s Foreign Ministry stated both countries discussed the growing importance of critical technologies to national and international security, and agreed to continue dialogue on these issues and identify opportunities for cybersecurity collaboration.

The Australian delegation, led by ambassador for Cyber Affairs Tobias Feakin, included representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, and Federal Police.

In addition to being barred from selling 5G network equipment in Australia, Huawei faces bans in the US, Japan and potentially New Zealand. The US has also blocked companies providing components and software to the vendor.

Potential retaliation
In early August, the Chinese government increased its pressure on India not to ban Huawei, indicating it could retaliate against Indian companies doing business in China.

The Indian government had in June established a committee to review Huawei’s network security and previously expressed reluctance to allow the vendor to deploy its 5G gear, which it fears could contain backdoors allowing the Chinese government to spy on users.

Mobile operators in the country are expected to run 5G trials later this year using gear from all major suppliers, including Huawei.

After previously cutting its workforce in Australia by 100 to 600, Huawei announced in late August it would reduce the number by more than half due to the government ban.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Time to cut the hype around network slicing

China operators ink 5G network share deal

SKT, Samsung partner on 5G-based 8K TV
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association