English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Chinese vendors shut out of Japan 5G market

11 DEC 2018

Following a ban on the use of Chinese telecoms equipment by government agencies in Japan, the country’s mobile operators said they have no plans to deploy gear from Huawei and ZTE in their 5G networks, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

The move is a major blow to Huawei, which has been running 5G trials with SoftBank and NTT Docomo, following similar bans in Australia, New Zealand and the US due to security concerns. The US has long pushed its allies to avoid using China-made gear in their telecoms networks over perceived concerns about intelligence leaks and cyber attacks.

Japan on Monday (10 December) passed new procurement regulations barring Chinese vendors from bidding for government contacts.

The newspaper quoted Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe as saying: “It’s extremely important to avoid buying equipment that includes malicious functions like stealing or destroying information or halting information systems.”

In late August officials responsible for cybersecurity in the Japanese government’s Cabinet Office reportedly were conducting a study to determine if additional regulations are needed to reduce security risks from using network equipment from Chinese companies.

Trials
SoftBank is the only major player in Japan to use Huawei and ZTE equipment in its 4G network and conducted 5G trials with both vendors, Nikkei Asian Review said.

Docomo conducted 5G backhaul tests with Huawei in May but will not use the company’s 5G gear due “partly to technical hurdles”, the newspaper reported. KDDI doesn’t use kit from Chinese companies in its 4G network and will continue to steer clear.

Meanwhile Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten, which plans to launch mobile service in October 2019, said it would use Nokia kit for its 4G network, the newspaper stated.

The country’s three major mobile operators are working toward launching limited commercial 5G services in 2019, with pilots scheduled to take place during the Rugby World Cup. Representatives from Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank told a government hearing last month full 5G services for smartphones would commence in 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia 3.6GHz auction raises $615M

China releases 5G spectrum to state-run operators

Telstra inches closer to 5G with video calls
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association