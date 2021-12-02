 AIS pilots autonomous EV at university - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

AIS pilots autonomous EV at university

02 DEC 2021

Thailand-based AIS highlighted early progress on smart city applications developed at a lab jointly managed with Thammasat University, with the two piloting a fully autonomous electric vehicle (EV) running on the operator’s 5G network.

A company statement quoted Wasit Wattanasap, head of AIS’ nationwide operation and support department (pictured) as saying engineers at the SDG Lab are applying 5G technologies for sustainable urban development.

He explained the smart transportation system trial at the university’s campus in Bangkok “is a key step in determining” future trends for “using technology as the motor for urban management”.

“Many local areas around the country will also become fully-featured smart cities.”

Pisanu Toochinda, vice rector for sustainability and administration at Thammasat University’s Rangsit Centre, said the autonomous EV service provides convenience to students and university personnel, and is a starting point for achieving the university’s goal to create a smart city.

He said the lab aims to partner with a range of private-sector partners to develop a smart university.

Wasit noted the facility also is working on a smart farm system to more efficiently manage water.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

