Airtel, Vodafone offer rebates on Galaxy J series

The two largest mobile operators in India – Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India – announced partnerships with South Korea-based Samsung to offer customers rebates on a range of 4G smartphones in the vendor’s Galaxy J series.

In a statement, Airtel said four Galaxy J series models will be available with cashback offers. All handsets come bundled with a INR199 ($3.14) top-up pack with 1GB of data per day and unlimited calling.

A INR1,500 cashback will be given to customers over 24 months. At the end of 12 months, customers who have made top-ups worth INR2,500 will receive the first instalment of INR300. A second instalment of INR1,200 will be paid when they have made recharges worth INR2,500 over the next 12 months.

Ajai Puri, COO of India and South Asia at Airtel said: “We are delighted to partner with Samsung in our endeavour of transforming India into a smartphone nation by making it easier for customers to get access to 4G smartphones.”

Vodafone India, the country’s second largest mobile player, announced a similar deal for customers covering three Galaxy J series models – the J2 Pro, J7 Nxt and J7 Max.

The rebate is also for INR1,500 and requires prepaid customers to top up INR198 per month for two years to claim the full offer. It said post paid customers need to opt into any of its Red Plans.

At the end of the first 12 months, users will receive INR600 and after another 12 months INR900. The cashback will be credited to their Vodafone m-Pesa wallets.

The operators are taking steps to boost 4G subscribers as rival Reliance Jio picked up the majority of new LTE users in 2017. Year-end data from GSMA Intelligence showed Jio had 134.3 million LTE connections, Airtel 16.7 million and Vodafone India 3.2 million.