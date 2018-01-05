English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel, Vodafone offer rebates on Galaxy J series

05 JAN 2018

The two largest mobile operators in India – Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India – announced partnerships with South Korea-based Samsung to offer customers rebates on a range of 4G smartphones in the vendor’s Galaxy J series.

In a statement, Airtel said four Galaxy J series models will be available with cashback offers. All handsets come bundled with a INR199 ($3.14) top-up pack with 1GB of data per day and unlimited calling.

A INR1,500 cashback will be given to customers over 24 months. At the end of 12 months, customers who have made top-ups worth INR2,500 will receive the first instalment of INR300. A second instalment of INR1,200 will be paid when they have made recharges worth INR2,500 over the next 12 months.

Ajai Puri, COO of India and South Asia at Airtel said: “We are delighted to partner with Samsung in our endeavour of transforming India into a smartphone nation by making it easier for customers to get access to 4G smartphones.”

Vodafone India, the country’s second largest mobile player, announced a similar deal for customers covering three Galaxy J series models – the J2 Pro, J7 Nxt and J7 Max.

The rebate is also for INR1,500 and requires prepaid customers to top up INR198 per month for two years to claim the full offer. It said post paid customers need to opt into any of its Red Plans.

At the end of the first 12 months, users will receive INR600 and after another 12 months INR900. The cashback will be credited to their Vodafone m-Pesa wallets.

The operators are taking steps to boost 4G subscribers as rival Reliance Jio picked up the majority of new LTE users in 2017. Year-end data from GSMA Intelligence showed Jio had 134.3 million LTE connections, Airtel 16.7 million and Vodafone India 3.2 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Idea could renegotiate merger terms

Top brands prosper in flat Vietnam smartphone market

Samsung ramps high-tier smartphone storage output
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association