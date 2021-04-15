 Bharti Airtel restructures to sharpen digital focus - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Bharti Airtel restructures to sharpen digital focus

15 APR 2021

India-headquartered Bharti Airtel unveiled a corporate restructuring plan placing digital initiatives at the core of all its businesses, with the goal of better positioning the company to tap new opportunities.

The new structure was approved by the board and involved Airtel Digital becoming part of the listed entity Bharti Airtel, housing assets including Airtel X stream, Mitra Payments platform, Airtel Secure and Airtel Cloud.

Bharti Airtel will operate four main business units: Digital; India; International; and Infrastructure.

Chairman Sunil Mittal stated the new structure set an “exciting future course” for the company and provides focus on the four distinct businesses.

“We believe this will provide agility, expertise and operational rigour to serve our customers brilliantly while providing flexibility to unlock value for our shareholders.”

Bharti Airtel said it will house all telecoms businesses in newly created entity, Airtel. Bharti Telemedia, a provider of direct-to-home services, will remain separate, but will eventually be folded into the wholly owned subsidiary.

Airtel Payments Bank also will remain a separate unit. Its Indus Towers and Nxtra infrastructure businesses will continue to operate as separate entities, as will its international subsidiaries and affiliates.

The company said it will file for approvals for the proposed restructuring.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Bharti Airtel makes enterprise IoT play

Jio to acquire 800MHz spectrum from Airtel for $204M

Airtel, Qualcomm forge 5G open RAN deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association