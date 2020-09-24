 Airtel backs local AI cloud telephony start-up - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel backs local AI cloud telephony start-up

24 SEP 2020

Bharti Airtel boosted its enterprise cloud offering with the acquisition of a 10 per cent stake in start-up Waybeo, a developer of call tracking and automation tools.

Through the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Programme, the operator explained the deal offers it access to AI-based analytics for cloud telephony, while expanding the distribution reach for Waybeo.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Adarsh Nair, Airtel’s chief product officer, said cloud technologies are transforming the way businesses serve customers, citing IDC data predicting the public cloud services market in India will be worth $7.1 billion by 2024.

“We are thrilled to onboard Waybeo to our Start-up Accelerator Programme”.

Waybeo CEO Krishnan RV said the company is “focused on enterprise adoption for our call intelligence tools”.

“Most of the enterprises drive hundreds of thousands of phone calls a month. There is no analytics, no automation, and no means to optimise the customer experience.”

“We look at strategic investment from Airtel as an opportunity to scale our technology and enterprise reach.”

Waybeo is the fifth start-up to join Airtel’s accelerator programme.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel.

Read more

