English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Australia rules out wholesale roaming regulation

05 MAY 2017

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) proposed not to declare a wholesale domestic mobile roaming regime, which would require operators to share their mobile networks with rivals.

Australia’s competition watchdog announced in September it was studying whether to create a wholesale national roaming service.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims (pictured) said it is unclear a declaration would improve the current state of competition overall.

“There is insufficient evidence to suggest that declaration of a mobile roaming service in regional and rural areas would further lower prices or improve services, given the higher costs in servicing these areas,” Sims explained.

The country’s largest mobile operator Telstra, unsurprisingly, welcomed the draft decision, with CEO Andrew Penn saying the decision clearly recognises the call from regional Australia to continue encouraging telecoms investment and competition: “This is the right decision for the people, businesses and communities of regional Australia because it ensures the industry still has the incentives to invest,” Penn said.

However, rival Vodafone Australia criticised the decision as a missed opportunity for regional Australia.

Dan Lloyd, chief strategy officer at the operator, said: “It denies the benefits of increased coverage, competition and choice to Australian mobile customers, especially hundreds of thousands of Australians living in regional and rural areas. Too many Australians will continue to be held hostage to Telstra.”

Vodafone said Telstra received around AUD2 billion ($1.5 billion) in government subsidies and funding to build its regional networks since 2006, yet it only spends AUD150 million per year on mobile in regional areas.

The divide between the cities and regional areas will only continue to widen, Lloyd said, as no other operator will be able to close the coverage gap between Telstra and the rest of the industry.

Uncertain benefits
The ACCC said it is extremely conscious of the fact mobile coverage and choice of service provider are vital issues in regional, rural and remote areas: “However, the effect declaration would have on competition in regional, rural and remote areas is uncertain,” Sims said.

The draft decision states a declaration in regional, rural and remote areas may not reduce Telstra’s retail mobile prices to a significant extent and could well result in higher prices overall if other service providers raise their retail prices to reflect the cost of roaming access fees.

Sims noted regional consumers currently benefit to some extent from competition in metropolitan areas because operators price their services consistently across Australia, despite the higher costs in servicing regional areas. They also benefit from competition between operators on network investment.

The ACCC invited comments on the draft decision until 2 June.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra hails IoT lab as game changer

TPG wins Australian spectrum, plans network launch

Australian watchdog sues Apple over alleged ‘bricking’
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association