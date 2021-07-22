 Twitter trials reply voting on iOS - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Twitter trials reply voting on iOS

22 JUL 2021

Twitter began testing a feature to examine the types of replies people deem relevant to a topic, as it looks to fend off growing competition with more engaging content.

In a series of tweets, the company said the trial allows some iOS users to give a positive or negative response to replies to posts, though only the favourable reactions will be available publicly.

Some users highlighted similarities with a rating system on Reddit.

Twitter explained the tool will not impact the order of replies and its only purpose was to understand what types of replies are perceived as relevant, “so we can work on ways to show more of them”.

In Q1 Twitter warned of slower user growth for the remainder of the year: it faces increasing competition from services including TikTok and Instagram.

An attempt to engage users with ephemeral content failed to gain traction.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Nigeria steps up social media crackdown

Nigeria takes Twitter down

Twitter tipped for tiered subscription model
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association