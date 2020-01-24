 Twitter clamps down on facial recognition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Twitter clamps down on facial recognition

24 JAN 2020

Twitter reportedly requested AI company Clearview stop collecting user data and delete all content derived from its platform, as the blogging site claimed its policies had been violated by the company using members’ photos for surveillance, BBC News reported.

The social media platform sent a cease-and-desist letter to Clearview on Tuesday (21 February), as a response to rising concerns about the company’s practice of compiling photographs from public accounts on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Under a Twitter developer agreement and policy implemented in May 2018, content “may not be used by, or knowingly displayed, distributed, or otherwise made available to any public sector entity (or any entities providing services to such entities) whose primary function or mission includes conducting surveillance or gathering intelligence”.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported Clearview had collected more than 3 billion photos from social platforms, which the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and more than 600 global law-enforcement agencies used to identify suspects.

On its website, Clearview states its practice is legal and it gathered only public information by searching the open web.

“Clearview does not and cannot search any private or protected info, including in your private social media accounts”, it explained.

In a related article, BBC News said the European Commission was reportedly considering banning the use of facial recognition in public areas for five years.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Twitter to trial reply blocking features

Twitter chief calls for social media overhaul

Twitter halts inactive accounts purge
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association