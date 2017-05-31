Tutela claims crowdsourced mobile data crown

Tutela, a mobile data company, said its app is now installed on 200 million smartphones and is collecting over 1 billion data points every day around mobile network quality, and the performance and usage of apps and devices.

“These figures mean that Tutela is now the world’s largest crowdsourced mobile usage and quality data provider,” it said in a statement.

Tutela aggregates raw data from the background of over 1,000 mobile apps and provides insights into mobile usage trends, comparisons of mobile device types and carriers as well as technical network performance statistics.

The company believes the data enables mobile companies to spot gaps, improve internet services and identify opportunities to invest to improve the quality of the mobile internet.

VP Tom Luke said the data gives the company “a unique perspective into the way that mobile devices and networks are performing and being used.”

He believes Tutela’s reports are: “unrivalled in that the data set is exponentially larger than what has been available through crowdsourcing before, which offers near real-time insights in high-resolution and with statistical significance.”

In contrast, he said other insights rely on biased data derived from a much smaller dataset, which have been unable to provide an accurate or timely picture to operators and app developers.

Tutela does not collect any personal information or unique device data to protect the device owner’s privacy.

In January the company said it was investing $1.2 million in efforts to find developers of apps with more than 1 million daily active users to join its partner programme, with a specific focus on the UK and Western Europe.