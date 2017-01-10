Tutela invests $1.2 million in developer recruitment drive

Mobile data firm Tutela is investing $1.2 million in efforts to find developers of apps with more than 1 million daily active users to join its partner programme, with a specific focus on the UK and Western Europe.

Tutela collects anonymous mobile network quality data using a software package that can be embedded into apps. This is used to create reports and heat maps, which are then sold to operators – with a revenue split for participating app publishers.

The company currently works with around 100 developers with more than 1 billion combined users, and wants to double that amount in the first quarter of 2017.

Large app publishers enrolling in the programme can typically expect to see $1 million to $4 million in additional revenue within the first two years, the firm said.

“Mobile coverage and quality data collection is a multi-billion-dollar industry and our doors are open. We are actively looking for app publishers to partner with,” said Tom Luke, VP sales and marketing.

He explained that the data collected doesn’t affect the user or device, but helps telecom firms understand and improve networks for subscribers.