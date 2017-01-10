English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Tutela invests $1.2 million in developer recruitment drive

10 JAN 2017
ss-apps-0

Mobile data firm Tutela is investing $1.2 million in efforts to find developers of apps with more than 1 million daily active users to join its partner programme, with a specific focus on the UK and Western Europe.

Tutela collects anonymous mobile network quality data using a software package that can be embedded into apps. This is used to create reports and heat maps, which are then sold to operators – with a revenue split for participating app publishers.

The company currently works with around 100 developers with more than 1 billion combined users, and wants to double that amount in the first quarter of 2017.

Large app publishers enrolling in the programme can typically expect to see $1 million to $4 million in additional revenue within the first two years, the firm said.

“Mobile coverage and quality data collection is a multi-billion-dollar industry and our doors are open. We are actively looking for app publishers to partner with,” said Tom Luke, VP sales and marketing.

He explained that the data collected doesn’t affect the user or device, but helps telecom firms understand and improve networks for subscribers.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Data monetisation firm Tutela on the hunt for app partners

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association