TikTok poised to expand eCommerce play - Mobile World Live

ByteDance’s TikTok prepared to up its challenge for a slice of the US eCommerce market, Financial Times reported, with the company set to launch tools to help content creators earn commission from promoted products and widening options for retailers.

According to the newspaper’s sources, some of TikTok’s existing advertisers have been briefed on several new shopping-focused features. These range from standard advertising improvements like catalogue hosting, to affiliate marketing tools linking popular accounts to retailer’s sales platforms.

It is also apparently planning a live streamed shopping service following a related trial in collaboration with US retail giant Walmart last year.

Several of the new features are similar to those offered on rival platform Instagram, owned by Facebook, which is also regularly updating and pushing its eCommerce options.

TikTok has been trying to increase the scale of its commercial offering in recent months. In October it announced a global partnership with merchant platform Shopify, a move it said would allow the latter’s users to better tailor advertisements to its audience.