 Instagram expands shopping to video - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Instagram expands shopping to video

05 OCT 2020

Facebook ramped efforts to generate revenue from Instagram, rolling out a shopping tool which allows users to browse and purchase products seen in IGTV videos, and outlining plans to expand to its newly-launched Reels feature.

In a tweet announcing immediate availability of the tool on IGTV, Instagram said the update offers “an easier way to find products you love and support your favourite creators”.

CNBC reported the company is looking to rapidly expand the tool to Reels, with trials planned later in 2020.

The move expands an in-app shopping feature first launched on Instagram in March 2019, and comes as Facebook aims to grow e-commerce across its suite of apps.

In May, the company offered a tool allowing businesses to set up digital storefronts to sell goods across its apps, and followed up by creating a dedicated shopping section on Instagram in July.

During the company’s Q2 2020 earnings call, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it was focused on growing business through those digital storefronts, adding it was also aiming to scale “messaging commerce” through Messenger and WhatsApp.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Apps

Tags

