Tencent, Weibo volunteer to clean up content

The largest internet company in China, Tencent, and its microblog unit Weibo announced plans to remove questionable videos and posts amid a government crackdown on content deemed improper, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Tencent and Weibo, which have not been singled out by regulators, also are not allowing sharing on their platforms so they don’t raise the ire of government censors, which have targeted the country’s largest news aggregator and other video-sharing sites for hosting vulgar content, the newspaper said.

The internet company is blocking videos from a number of platforms, which regulators identified as distributing inappropriate content, from running on its WeChat and QQ platforms. Weibo said in a statement it will remove lowbrow content on its live-streaming platforms to “ensure they do not disrupt China’s socialist core values” in a three-month campaign.

China’s State Administration of Radio and Television ordered internet startup Beijing Bytedance to delete a joke sharing app because it contained “vulgar and improper content”. The agency said the app, Neihan Duanzi, “caused strong disgust amongst netizens”, media reports stated. The company’s news app Toutiao was temporarily suspended from some Chinese app stores and its music-themed video platform Douyin was ordered to stop its live-streaming functions.

Other news sites including Phoenix News, NetEase News and Tiantian Kuaibao were also temporarily suspended.

Last week, short video app Kuaishou was also told to take down content which was “vulgar, violent, gory, pornographic and harmful”: the app was banned from allowing new users to register while it conducts checks on existing users, SCMP said.