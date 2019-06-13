 Telegram boss accuses China over DDoS attack - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Telegram boss accuses China over DDoS attack

13 JUN 2019

Pavel Durov, CEO of encrypted messaging app Telegram, blamed China for a cyberattack which interrupted operations during protests in Hong Kong.

Telegram warned users in a Twitter post it experienced a “powerful” distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on Wednesday (12 May) during which servers were flooded with false requests. Global connections were affected.

In a follow-up, Durov attributed the attack to IP addresses “mostly from China”.

He said it was consistent with state-level DDoS attempts conducted during previous demonstrations in Hong Kong: “This case was not an exception.”

Bloomberg reported demonstrators turned to Telegram and other encrypted services to coordinate marches and maintain anonymity.

While the attack temporarily interrupted Telegram’s service, the company reassured users their data was safe.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

