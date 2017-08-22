Stripe sets up shop in New Zealand

US-headquartered in-app payment company Stripe continued its global expansion with the launch of services in New Zealand.

The country is Stripe’s 25th global market and its 5th in Asia Pacific, following Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan. In a blog post announcing the move, Mac Wang, Stripe’s head of Australia and New Zealand Growth, said the launch enables New Zealand businesses to accept payments covering more than 135 global currencies “in minutes”.

🇳🇿 We’re officially launching Stripe in New Zealand: https://t.co/E0MpdvwzOz — Stripe (@stripe) 21 August 2017

Businesses in New Zealand now have access to Stripe APIs covering third party mobile payments, recurring billing subscription management, fraud prevention, and business data analysis tools.

Stripe tailored its New Zealand service based on feedback from “thousands of companies”, Wang explained. Examples include Xero, an accounting platform Wang said used Stripe to enable its users to accept credit card payments for invoices, and Mobi2Go, a software-as-a-service platform for restaurants which delivered access to Apple Pay and local currency credit card payments.

John Collison, Stripe co-founder (pictured), previously explained the company is taking a measured approach to global expansion, preferring to focus on delivering “something that is localised” to each new market rather than opening for business in as many countries as possible.

Wang said the company plans to hold a series of workshops at four technology hubs in the cities of Auckland and Wellington on 23 August to explain the services to New Zealand businesses and entrepreneurs.