English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Stripe launches in HK, enables Alipay, WeChat Pay

10 JUL 2017

US-based in-app payment company Stripe expanded into Hong Kong and announced it worked out deals with China’s largest mobile payment platforms enabling Chinese users to pay with Alipay and WeChat Pay at online merchants using Stripe in 25 countries.

The Silicon Valley startup is also rolling out support for Hong Kong users to get paid out in USD without currency conversion to local, USD-denominated bank accounts, it said in a statement.

Stripe expanded into Japan in October 2016, a few weeks after launching in Singapore. Australia was its first Asian market.

The company said merchants can integrate both Alipay and WeChat Pay using Sources, its unified API for accepting any payment method with a single integration.

Alipay and WeChat Pay dominate the mobile wallet ecosystem in China, with a combined market share of 92 per cent in 2016.

Alipay is the online payment service of Ant Financial, the financial arm of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. WeChat Pay is the mobile payment app of China’s largest social media and gaming company Tencent.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Games, payments fuel surge in Tencent Q1 profit

Alipay expands US acceptance with First Data deal

Alibaba growth fuelled by mobile revenue
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association