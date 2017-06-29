English
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Snapchat intros in app geofilter tools

29 JUN 2017

US Snapchat users will be able to design custom geofilters from within the app, rather than needing to use an online design studio.

The firm said users already submit tens of thousands of geofilter designs for events such as engagements and graduations via an online studio, a feature launched in February 2016. Now they will be able to do so from the app itself.

Users can tap “on-demand geofilters” in their settings to access an “all-new mobile creative studio”, though which they can select a theme and personalise the filter with text, Bitmojis, and stickers.

Geofilters only show based on location, and users can choose for the filter to be available at an event or cover an area, for between an hour and ninety days.

Users will receive a notification once the filter has been approved, after which they will need to make a payment. Prices start at $5.99, based on factors such as how long the user wants the filter to be available and how in-demand their chosen location is at the time.

Custom geofilters are also used by business to promote a brand or event.

This feature is only available in the US at the moment but “might be expanding to other regions soon”, parent Snap said.

In November 2016, Snap partnered with Foursquare to utilise its location intelligence data and improve the technology for geofilters.

Earlier this year Snap acquired Placed, a company focused on measuring store visits and offline transactions for advertisers, to improve its own Snap to Store tool, which determines the increase in store visits after users view an ad campaign.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

