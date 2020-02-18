Realme targets connectivity with IoT app - Mobile World Live

Chinese smartphone vendor Realme unveiled a new app for connecting IoT products on its future smartphones, a move it claimed would turn mobile devices into control centres for a forthcoming range of IoT products.

The company announced on its community forum it was “ready to explore the world” of AI-based IoT “and connect it all together”, adding its Realme Link app will serve as an “entrance to the world of intelligent ecological experience”.

Realme Link will be installed on all future devices from the vendor, enabling users to use smartphones to “view, operate, and control all Realme IoT products”.

The vendor added it was seeking feedback on the best icon for the app by 21 February.

Realme detailed the app ahead of the planned launch of its flagship X50 Pro 5G on 24 February. It is also expected to reveal its first AI-equipped IoT products at the event.

In January, the vendor announced an ambitious target to ship 50 million smartphones in 2020, doubling its shipments figure from 2019.