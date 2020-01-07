Realme targets 50 million smartphones in 2020 - Mobile World Live

Chinese smartphone vendor Realme revealed it shipped 25 million smartphones globally in 2019 and is looking to double the figure in 2020, Reuters reported.

The target was revealed at the launch of Realme’s first 5G smartphone the X50 5G in Beijing. Realme saw massive growth in the Indian smartphone market in 2019: IDC figures showed shipments in the country surged 400 per cent year-on-year during the third quarter.

Strategy Analytics data for Q3 2019 highlighted progress in the vendor’s home market, China, where it is chipping away at rival Xiaomi’s market share.

5G debut

In preparation for a rebounding global smartphone market fuelled by China, Realme launched the X50 5G, a mid-range device starting at CNY2,999 ($432).

It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor and a 4200mAh battery. The 6.57-inch display has a 120Hz refresh rate, pitching it towards mobile gaming.

The rear camera has four lenses: 64MP wide; 12MP telephoto; 8MP ultra-wide; and 2MP macro. The front features a dual lens set-up of 16MP and 8MP, capable of wide-angle shots.

Realme was originally a sub-brand of Oppo but was spun out as an independent vendor. The manufacturer entered the European market in May 2019, expanding its lineup later in the year.