HomeAppsNews

Pokemon Go spend nears $2B on 2nd birthday

10 JUL 2018

Though no longer the world’s top revenue generating app, analyst company Sensor Tower revealed Pokemon Go continues to rake in serious cash, reaching $1.8 billion in player spending two years after launch.

The figure is up from $1 billion in January 2017.

Spread over the course of two years, the $1.8 billion total breaks down to around $2.4 million in revenue per day. Sensor Tower said users continue to spend upwards of $2 million per day in the app.

Players in the US were the top spenders, accounting for $607 million, or around 34 per cent, of the $1.8 billion. Japan was close behind, generating $500 million in revenue, followed by Germany ($96 million), the UK ($77 million) and Taiwan ($48 million).

Sensor Tower noted 58 per cent of revenue came through Google’s Play store, while the remaining 42 per cent from Apple’s App Store. Pokemon Go surpassed 800 million downloads across both platforms in May.

Game-maker Niantic in January was reportedly preparing to launch Pokemon Go in China in partnership with Chinese gaming company NetEase sometime in 2018.

The move could have a significant impact on Pokemon Go’s earnings, as a study from App Annie and IDC released in March found more than 60 per cent of mobile game spending in 2017 occurred in the Asia-Pacific region.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

