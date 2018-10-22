Latest Candy Crush game hits 10M downloads

King’s newest game Candy Crush Friends Saga failed to replicate the success of its predecessors despite hitting 10 million downloads and raking in $780,000 in its first week of launch, Sensor Tower said.

The game was number one among all apps on iOS in 36 countries and Google Play in 22 countries three days after it hit the market on 10 October.

However, the research company found that Jelly Saga, which debuted in 2016, had 13 million installs in its first week while 2014’s Soda Saga had 14 million. The former also garnered $1.6 million and the latter $3.7 million in the same time period.

“Candy Crush Friends Saga is…competing for users with three other games in the series, two of which (the original and Soda Saga) are still top-25 grossing worldwide as of last month…time will tell if it’s able to carve out its own equally engaged audience of new and crossover players” Sensor Tower stated.

“King clearly made the choice to move ahead with a global release because it liked what it saw in soft launch. How that translates to the greater mobile gaming world will no doubt be of great interest to developers looking to serialise their own titles in the genre, as Playrix, Peak Games and other have also managed to do with considerable success,” the company added.

In July Sensor Tower reported the original Candy Crush from 2014 became “the highest grossing mobile game from a Western developer in the second quarter” of 2018.