Instagram targets Twitter with text

Bloomberg reported Meta Platforms commenced trials of a version of Instagram which will compete head-on with text-based social media platforms including Twitter.

The news outlet stated Meta Platforms could be ready to launch the service next month, citing details provided by a teacher of social media marketing at a US college.

Bloomberg wrote accounts on the new platform will be separate from current Instagram profiles, though able to access existing connections.

Meta Platforms is reportedly also incorporating compatibility with platforms rivalling Twitter including Mastodon, enabling their users to interact with public accounts on its latest product.

The source told Bloomberg Meta Platforms’ keeps its development times short by borrowing features from other platforms and consolidating services.

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk last month reportedly advanced moves to create a so-called super-app, consolidating the business into a new parent company X Corp.