HBO Max tops US video streaming uptake - Mobile World Live

 HBO Max tops US video streaming uptake
HomeAppsNews

HBO Max tops US video streaming uptake

27 MAY 2021

Apptopia ranked HBO Max as the most-downloaded video streaming app in the US in the year to 26 May, surpassing rival offerings from Netflix, The Walt Disney Company and Amazon.

Adam Blacker, VP of insights at the app analytics company, said the HBO Max app was installed 43 million times since its launch on 27 May 2020, compared with 40 million each by Netflix and Disney+, 30 million for Hulu and 28 million Amazon Prime Video.

Apptopia stated HBO Max generated revenue of $130 million from in-app purchases over the period, some way shy of the $200 million raised by Disney+ in its first year of operation.

But Blacker stated momentum is with HBO Max due to an attractive content portfolio and a strategy of issuing films on the app at the same time as they are released in with cinemas.

HBO Max is currently only available in the US, though parent AT&T plans to break new ground this year.

Sensor Tower figures showed downloads of video streaming apps in the US grew 13 per cent year-on-year to 81 million in Q1.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

