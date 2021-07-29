 Google faces £900M Play Store fees challenge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google faces £900M Play Store fees challenge

29 JUL 2021

Google was hit with a legal action in the UK alleging it imposes excessive charges on purchases made through its Play Store, the latest challenge to one of the big-two global app stores.

In a claim filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, legal company Hausfeld and Co argued Google used its market power to stifle competition and required unfairly high fees which weren’t proportional to the cost needed to provide its services.

It sought up to £920 million in damages for what it said were 19.5 million Android device users affected by Google’s pricing practices since 1 October 2015.

Hausfeld and Co asserted a 30 per cent commission rate Google applies to app purchases was “unlawful and unearned tax” which runs contrary to UK and European competition laws.

It also claimed a requirement for Play Store to be pre-installed on Android devices resulted in fewer alternatives for consumers to avoid Google’s charges.

Google defended its practice, telling BBC News its commission was comparable to those levied by its rivals. The company also claimed the lawsuit failed to take into account the benefits offered by its app marketplace and Android OS.

A similar case was filed against Apple in the UK in May.

Earlier this year, Google amended the commission charged on some developers, apparently in response to a challenge by Epic Games filed in 2020.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Paytm takes fight to Google with apps marketplace

Google plans Play Store payment crackdown

Google takes Play Pass global
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association