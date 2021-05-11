UK consumers seek £1.5B from Apple - Mobile World Live

Apple users in the UK reportedly filed a collective legal action targeting the company’s 30 per cent commission on App Store purchases, claiming the policy stifles competition and reaps excessive profit.

BBC News reported the action was filed with the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) and, if approved, could result in Apple being liable for damages of up to £1.5 billion. The case covers up to 20 million UK consumers who made a purchase from the App Store since October 2015.

Consumers reportedly claimed Apple intentionally restricted competition and abused its market dominance through its commission.

Apple told BBC News there was no merit to the claims, adding its fees are in line with rival digital marketplaces.

The move adds to scrutiny of Apple’s policies from the European Commission, UK Competition and Markets Authority and a legal fight with Epic Games in the US.