 Google drops Indian service targeting Chinese apps - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google drops Indian service targeting Chinese apps

03 JUN 2020

A service designed to flag apps developed by Chinese companies appeared to be a victim of its own success, as Financial Times (FT) reported Google swiftly ditched it from its Play Store.

The Remove China Apps service launched in India on 17 May and swiftly rose to the top of the list of free apps by downloads on the local version of Google’s app storefront: NDTV reported downloads of more than 5 million by 2 June, though FT placed the figure at 4.7 million.

But this seems to have been a double-edged sword for developer OneTouch AppLabs, with FT stating Google removed the app later in the day due to violating Play Store policy by encouraging third-party apps to be disabled or deleted.

OneTouch AppLabs confirmed the removal, but offered tips for users to manually discover the origins of apps.

While the success of the app was linked to a fresh push around the Make in India iniative, which aims to promote domestic technology and manufacturing, Counterpoint Research analyst Parv Sharma noted its rise coincided with heightened tensions around national borders between India and China, FT wrote.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Yamaha gives voice to remote cheering at events

Fitbit explores Covid-19 symptom tracker

Microsoft makes enterprise scheduling play
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association