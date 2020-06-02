Tool flagging Chinese apps gathers momentum in India - Mobile World Live

An app released in India flagging Chinese-developed services deployed on smartphones appeared to quickly gain ground in the country, racking up millions of downloads within days of its release.

The Remove China Apps service was developed by India-based OneTouch AppLabs, which explained on its website the app formed part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India push.

It stated the app only identifies potential apps for removal rather than striking them from devices automatically. It, however, does not display pre-installed software.

The service launched for Android devices on 17 May and had accumulated 1 million downloads in its first ten days, the company stated.

NDTV reported this figure had exceeded 5 million by today (2 June), with the service topping the list of free apps on Google Play in India.

The media outlet added another service, Mitron, had also experienced a rise in the country as an alternative to Chinese social media app TikTok.

TechCrunch reported the downloads had been predominantly from India, but Mitron had recently gained traction in Australia as well.